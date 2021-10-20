The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram will soon commenced the online application process for Kerala SET 2022 today, October 20. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in till October 30 upto 5.00 PM.

Registered applicants will be able to make the online payment till November 1 (5.00 PM).

The State Eligibility Test 2022 is schedule to be conducted on January 9, 2022. The admit card will be released December 20, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who hold Master’s Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or have acquired these qualifications from any other university recognised as equivalent thereto are eligible to apply for the SET January 2022. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/OBC category are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ Differenly abled candidates.

Exam Pattern

There shall be two papers for the SET January 2022 — Paper I and II. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts — (A) General Knowledge and (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

The tests will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.