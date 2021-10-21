National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP NHM) has begun the online registration process for recruitment to more than 2400 vacancies of Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The last date of submission of the online application for UP NHM Staff Nurse recruitment is November 9 (11.00 AM). There is no application fee required.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2445 Staff Nurse contractual vacancies. The appointment will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance. Any claim for absorption in the regular position shall not be entertained in future, reads the official notice. Detailed notification shall be available on the website soon.

Here’s UP NHM Staff Nurse recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details Program Position Total Vacancy Honoraria Child Health Staff Nurse-(SNCU/KMC) 189 20500 Child Health Staff Nurse-NBSU 320 20500 Child Health Staff Nurse-NRC 54 20500 Child Health Staff Nurse-SNCU 36 20500 Community Process Staff Nurse-MHCP 500 20500 Maternal Health Staff Nurse 900 20013 National Program Staff Nurse 384 20000 NUHM Staff Nurse/UPHC 34 19101 NUHM Staff Nurse/UCHC 10 19101 NUHM Staff Nurse/UCHC 18 19101

Age limit

Candidates must be in the age bracket of 18-40 years. Upper Age Limit is relaxed by 3 Years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and 5 Years for SC/ST.

Selection process

UP NHM will conduct a computer-based test for eligible candidates. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for interview/document verification, if shortlisted.

Steps to apply for UP NHM Staff Nurse vacancies:

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on Staff Nurse recruitment link Click on the apply link Fill in the details and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UP NHM recruitment 2021.