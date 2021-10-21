General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) released the result of the Assistant Manager (Scale I) along with the cut-off marks on Wednesday, October 20. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website gicofindia.com using their roll number and date of birth.

A total of 198 candidates have been declared qualified. The recruitment exams was conducted on August 29, 2021 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the group discussion and interview round. The GD/Interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to November 1, 2021.

Applicants will receive their admit card on their registered email ID.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website www.gicofindia.com/en/ Click on “Careers” link Now click on “Recruitment of Scale I Officers – “RESULT OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION HELD ON 29.08.2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the result.

Here’s direct link to GD/Interview schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts, of which, 15 vacancies are for the post of Finance Chartered Accountants, 15 for General, 4 for legal, and 10 for insurance.

The online application process began on March 11 and concluded on March 29.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination.

