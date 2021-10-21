The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam, Tirupati has released the result of AP Law Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP LAWCET 2021) today, October 21. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

AP LAWCET 2021 was conducted on September 22 for admission into regular LLB (3 and 5 years) and LLM (2 year) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. Earlier, the University had released the provisional answer key and invited objections till September 27.

Steps to download AP LAWCET result 2021:

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Click on the ‘Result’ link Key in your LAWCET hall ticket and registration number and submit The LAWCET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check AP LAWCET result 2021.

Candidates can also check the AP LAWCET rank card at the official portal using their hall ticket, registration number and date of birth.

The online application process commenced on July 22, 2021 and concluded on August 20, 2021.