The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the answer key of the Clerk Post Code-839 recruitment examination. Candidates can check the provisional answer key at the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk-839 exam was conducted on October 17. A total of 64,214 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam.

The objective type screening test consists of 170 Multiple Choice Questions from General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Word Processing, Social Science, logic, General English of 10+2 standard and General Hindi of Matric Standard. Candidates who clear this exam will then appear for a typing skill test.

Candidates can send an objection, if any, to the answer key along with documentary proof only via post by October 27. Instructions for the same are given in the answer key booklet.

Steps to check HPSSC Clerk answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the answer key link for Clerk Post Code 839 The HPSSC Clerk answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Clerk answer key 2021.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 19 posts of Clerk on a contract basis under various state government departments. Applications were invited last year under Advertisement No. 36-3/2020.