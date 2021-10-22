The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has announced the result of recruitment exam for the post of Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman Grade II). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com.

To get the result, the applicants will require their hall ticket/ registration number and date of birth.

The written examination for the post of Energy Assistants (JLM Gr II) was conducted on October 10, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com Click on “Download Results” tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test based on the ITI syllabus. Qualified candidates will then appear for Pole climbing, Meter reading & Cycling tests and verification of certificates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.