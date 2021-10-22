The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys of Paper-II for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e., from October 21 (6.00 PM) to November 20 (6.00 PM). Earlier, the Commission had uploaded the marks on October 18.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Paper-II of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 on the website of the Commission on 21.10.2021,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019” Click on final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the final answer key.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2019 paper 2 was held on July 26 in a computer-based mode at different centres all over the country. In total, 5,871 candidates were qualified to appear for the Paper 2 exam following the PET/PST result. Of these, 5291 candidates appeared for the test.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission, a total of 5108 candidates have cleared Paper 2 and are eligible to appear for the Medical Examination. Of these, 473 are female and are 4635 male candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,745 vacancies, of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI positions in various departments under CAPF.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.