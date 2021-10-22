The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised exam date for the NEET MDS 2022. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various dental courses. Students can check the exam notice at the official site natboard.edu.in.

“The NEET-MDS 2022 has now tentatively been scheduled for 4th June 2022,” the Board said in a notice on Thursday.

Earlier, NBEMS has scheduled the MDS 2022 exam for December 19, 2021. However, the Board said in view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, “the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred”.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 exam notice.

The result of NEET MDS 2021 was announced on June 23 for All India 50% Quota seats of eligible candidates. The counselling process was conducted in August and September.