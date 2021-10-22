The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has commenced the online registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. Students can apply online for DU SOL admission at the official website sol.du.ac.in. The admission process will end on December 15.

The DU SOL admission offers various UG programmes including BA, BCom, BCom Hons, BA English Honours and BA Political Science Honours. Students who have qualified the Class 12 board exam are eligible to apply.

The School of Open Learning is a constituent college of the University of Delhi and offers programmes in humanities, social sciences and commerce.

Steps to apply for DU SOL UG admission 2021:

Visit official website sol.du.ac.in Click on ‘New User’ link under Undergraduate (UG) Admissions Complete registration form, upload documents Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

DU SOL is yet to open the application window for the postgraduate programmes in the School of Open Learning.