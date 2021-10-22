The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2021 will be held on November 14 for admission to 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence from July 2022.

UPSC CDS exam is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 344 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

The written examination for IMA, INA and Air Force Academy will test candidates on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The exam for Officers’ Training Academy will test candidates on English and General Knowledge.

Steps to download UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2021:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for CDS 2 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC CDS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2021.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application).

Here’s UPSC CDS 2 admit card 201 notice.