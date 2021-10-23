The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the examination dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles on Friday, October 22. As per the official notification, the examination will be held from November 20, 2021 onwards. Candidates can check the new schedule from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the UGC NET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from October 17 to 25. The Agency had said that the decision to postpone the UGC NET exams was taken as the dates clashed with some other major examinations.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Exam Dates Examination UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles Dates 20,21,22,24,25,26,29,30 November 01,03,04,05 December 2021

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.