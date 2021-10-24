The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the physical tests of the Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Male exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police SI Male PST against was held on October 23 and 24 (absentee for PST) at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula. The physical tests were conducted for candidates who qualified the HSSC SI Male written exam which was held last month.

Candidates who cleared the PST exam have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT (Physical Measurement Test) and further selection process. The HSSC merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Over 2000 candidates have qualified the written exam.

Steps to download HSSC SI Male result 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of PST (Physical Screening Test) and notice to candidates for PMT and Scrutiny of Documents for the post Sub Inspector (Male), Cat. No. 01” The HSSC SI Male PST result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s Haryana Police SI Male PST result 2021.

The PMT of the qualified candidates will be held on October 25. Only those candidates who qualify the PMT will be able to participate in Scrutiny of Documents on the same day. Candidates have to bring their original downloaded copy of admit card, downloaded scrutiny form, all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and a copy of downloaded application form for Scrutiny of Documents.

The HSSC recruitment drive against Advt No 04/2020 is being conducted to fill up to 465 Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Male SI and 65 for Female SI of Group C of the Haryana Police department. The result of SI Female exam has already been declared.