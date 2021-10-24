Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2021). The answer keys to both Level 1 and 2 can be checked and downloaded at the board’s official website reetbser21.com.

REET 2021 was held on September 26 (Sunday). There are two exams to be held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Candidates can check and raise objection online, if any, by following the instructions given on payment of Rs 300 per challenge. Challenges to REET answer key 2021 must be submitted by October 26 midnight.

Steps to check REET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website reetbser21.com Click on the answer key link for relevant paper/level The REET answer key will appear on screen Download and check Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Here’s direct link REET Level 1 answer key.



Here’s direct link REET Level 2 answer key.

REET 2021 examination is conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination. Among these, 3.6 lakh candidates have applied for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2 and over 9 lakh for both.