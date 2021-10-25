Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Bihar Police Driver Constable 2019 recruitment. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit card from the Commission’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET is scheduled to commence from November 15, 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt High School, Gardanibagh, Patna — 800002. A total of 29,694 candidates have been shortlisted for the PET round.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, the applicants can visit the Commission’s office on November 8, 9 between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM and get their hall tickets. Applicants may check the complete address from the notification.

The details of PET including date, time, and venue will be available on applicants admit card. Candidates have also been directed to bring a valid photo ID card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and others.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Driver Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2019)” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

CSBC is conducting the recruitment process to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police.

