Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from Commission’s official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 727 candidates have been shortlisted for the PET round. The detailed schedule shall be released on Commission’s website soon.

The Main exam was conducted on October 18, 2021 for a total of 1218 candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Click here to view List of candidates Qualified in 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014 Held on 18.10.2021” The list of qualified candidates will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021.

