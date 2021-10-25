Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC RFO exam 2021 was conducted on July 25 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala. The candidates shortlisted in B. Sc. Forestry & Non- B.Sc. Forestry have been declared qualified for Main Written Examination to be held for said posts. The merit list contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Here’s HPSSC RFO result 2021 merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 45 vacancies of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.