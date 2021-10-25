High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the result of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to UPHJS-2020 today, October 25. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.

A total of 1837 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination.

The Preliminary examination was conducted on September 5 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM to fill up various posts of district judge (UP HJS).

Candidates can also check their marks using their login ID and Password.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” link Now click on “Result of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to UPHJS-2020” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

Here’s direct link to check the marks.

Cut-Off Marks

Unreserved: 63 Marks

OBC: 55 Marks

SC: 45 Marks

ST: 45 Marks

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS), of which 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The other 11 remaining posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.