The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the written exam for the post of MPHW Female under Advt. No. 15/2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the written examination (OMR based) for recruitment of multipurpose health worker or MPHW (Female) on July 25. The model answer keys were released on July 27. The Commission has notified a total 588 Posts of MPHW at the Health Services & ESI, Haryana.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Such candidates have been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules.

Steps to download HSSC MPHW result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of MPHW (Female), Cat. No. 04 & 20” The HSSC mphw result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC MPHW Female result 2021 merit list.

The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held from November 10 to 12. The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form.

Candidates have to fill the scrutiny form online available at the HSSC portal from October 28 to 31. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.