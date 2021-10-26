Punjab State Co-op Supply & Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) has released the admit card for recruitment exams for various posts. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website markfedpunjab.com.

Punjab MARKFED written exams will be conducted on October 30 and 31 for 227 posts. The exam will be held for recruitment to 227 different posts including those of deputy chief account officer, senior accounts officer, assistant accountant officer, assistant accountant, assistant sales officer and assistant field officer and sales officer.

The exam for deputy chief account officer, senior accounts officer, assistant account officer, assistant accountant and assistant field officer is scheduled for October 30, while that for Salesman and assistant sales officer will be held on October 31.

Steps to download Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021:

Visit official website markfedpunjab.com Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on download admit card link Enter registered Username and password to login The Punjab MARKFED admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021.

The MARKFED admit card will contain details regarding venue of exam and center number. The center-wise list along with the address of the venue for the particular center number shall be published on the MARKFED website on October 28. Candidates are advised to keep on checking the Markfed website regularly for updated information.