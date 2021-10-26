Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website opsc.gov.in till November 25. Registered candidates will be able to submit their applications till December 3.

OPSC had notified a total of 606 posts of Assistant Professor (Stage 1) in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch) of Government Degree Colleges under the Department of Higher Education.

The recruitment notification is available on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-45 years as on December 3, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks in the concerned field and has qualified National Eligibility Test (NET).

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an online exam fee of Rs 400. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of qualification for interview. Final selection will be done on the basis of interview performance.

Steps to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021: