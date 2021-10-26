Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Medical Specialist. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from November 11 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 10, 2021. The applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form between December 11 to 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 641 Medical Specialist posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 25 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to all other candidates.

