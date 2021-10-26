The Indian Institutes of Management, Ahmedabad will release admit cards for the Common Admission Test-2021 (CAT 2021) tomorrow, October 27. Registered candidates will be able to download their CAT admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in from 5.00 PM onwards.

The IIM CAT 2021 will be held in a computer-based mode on November 28 in three sessions in 158 cities. This year, IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the exam.

The duration of the CAT exam will be 120 minutes. There will be three sections — Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

The CAT exam is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

The CAT result will be declared in the second week of January 2022.