Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has released the Assistant Professors admit card for the recruitment to more than 2000 posts. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uphesc2021.co.in using their email ID and date of birth.

“Only those candidates can download their admit card whose application was finally submitted with all correct credentials and validated by Commission,” reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects.

As per the notification released earlier, the UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021 will be conducted in five phases between October 30 and December 12.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uphesc2021.co.in/login Key in your email ID, date of birth and login Click on admit card tab Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round from late December.