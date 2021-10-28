The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) result of undergraduate (UG) courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their score card from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

“The Score Card is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx . Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” reads the otification.

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer keys and question papers of UG courses for DUET 2021.

DUET 2021 was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 all across India. The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Steps to download DUET UG 2021 Score Card

Visit the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in Key in your form number and date of birth Submit and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Admissions to UG merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs. Over 70,000 seats in DU and affiliated colleges will be filled through the admission process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.