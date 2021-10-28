High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the interview letter for the Law Clerk 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.

“Admit Card to the candidates for interview are being dispatched by post, mentioning therein deficiencies which are to be removed. The candidates are directed to read the instructions carefully mentioned on Admit card/notice which are to be complied by the candidates,” reads he notification.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021. A total of 1198 candidates have been found provisionally eligible to be interviewed at Allahabad. Candidates who have secured marks less than 55% in LL.B. Course, they shall be barred from interview.

The applicants can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website.

Here’s direct link to candidates’ list.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in Click on “Notice - Interview for Recruitment of Law Clerk (Trainee) - 2021” Check the details and click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIST OF ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES AND ADMIT CARD FOR THE INTERVIEW OF LAW CLERK (TRAINEE).” Now click on the admit card link Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 92 vacancies of Law Clerk (Trainee).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.