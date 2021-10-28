The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the question paper of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS question paper from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

The Preliminary exam consisted of objective-type questions and carried a maximum of 200 marks. The model/provisional answer key is expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates can match the keys with question paper.

Here’s direct link to RPSC RAS question paper 2021.

The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.