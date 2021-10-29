The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has deferred the online application deadline for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021. Interested candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till October 31, 2021.

The last date to make corrections to the application form is November 1, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The MP PAT 2021 will be conducted from November 5 to 7 or admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The candidates from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for PAT 2021. More details are in the notification.

Based on the PAT 2021 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Here’s MP Vyapam PAT 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for MP PAT 2021:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Online Form - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2021’ Click on apply link for PAT and create profile through the link ‘Profile Registration’ Register at MP PEB and apply for PAT 2021 Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form, download a copy and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for MP Vyapam PAT 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.