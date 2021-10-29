The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification about Preliminary Examinations for various posts including Industrial Chemist, Asst Superintendent, Geo-Physical Assistant and others. Candidates can check and download the schedule from Commission’s official website wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Superintendent (Non-Medical) and Industrial Chemist (General Wing) in WBGS in the Dte of Factories under the Labour Department, Govt. of WB will be held on November 27, 2021.

The exam for the post of Geo-Physical Assistant in the State Water Investigation Dte. under the WRI & Dev. Deptt., Govt. of WB, District Organiser of Physical Education in the Dte. of School Education under the School Education Deptt. Govt of WB, and Preparatory School Mistress, Victoria Boys’ School, Kurseong under the School Education Deptt., Govt. of WB will be conducted on December 4, 2021.

The Preliminary Screening Test will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

“Mobile phone, Bluetooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations,” reads the notice.

Candidates are requested to download the admit cards for the said Preliminary Screening Test from the Commission’s website wbpsc.gov.in on and from November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2021, respectively.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.