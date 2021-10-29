The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the result of MAH LLB CET 2021 for admission to the five-year integrated law courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB-5 years CET 2021 was held in an online MCQ mode on October 8 at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam was held in two sessions.

As per the result press release, a total of 24,882 candidates had registered for MAH LLB 5 year CET, of which only 16,066 appeared for the test. The result document contains the rank-wise list of candidates’ name, CET Application No, roll number and normalized CET Score out of 150.

Steps to download MAH LLB CET admit card:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Under ‘Notification’ section, click on result link against MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.-CET 2021 The MAH LLB 5 year CET result rank list will appear on screen Search result status using roll number/name (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MAH LLB 5 year CET result 2021.

The MAH LLB CET result scorecard will be available shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the release of scorecards.