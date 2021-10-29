Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result of the Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architecture) recruitment exam. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Junior Draftsman written exam was held on October 4. The answer keys were released on October 8 and objections were invited till October 12.

Along with the result, the Board has also released the final answer key of the exam based on ehich the result has been prepared.

The PSSSB result contains the candidates’ name, roll number and marks scorecard among other details.

Steps to download PSSSB Junior Draftsman result 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on the result link for Junior Draftsman Civil/ Mechanical/ Architecture The PSSSB result will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number/ name (Ctrl+F). Take a printout for future referance.

Direct links to PSSSB result:

Junior Draftsman (Civil)

Junior Draftsman (Architectural)

Junior Draftsman (Mechanical)

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 659 vacancies, of which 585 vacancies are for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil), 13 for Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) and 61 for Junior Draftsman (Architecture). Online applications were invited in July this year.