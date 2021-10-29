Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the candidate list who have cleared to Civil Services Prelims exam 2021 and are eligible for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the result online at the Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 exam was held on October 10. The preliminary examination consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQ) and carried a maximum of 400 marks. Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary Examination are eligible for admission to the IFoS Main Examination.

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission,” UPSC said.

Steps to check UPSC Prelims result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on the result link for INDIAN FOREST SERVICES EXAMINATION THROUGH CIVIL SERVICES (PREL.) EXAMINATION, 2021 The UPSC prelims result will appear on screen Candidates can check by searching their roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC Prelims result 2021 for IFoS qualified candidates.

The Commission has said that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2021 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination,2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Forest Service (IFoS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.