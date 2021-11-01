The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result of the Haryana Police Sub Inspector (Male) recruitment exam 2021. The result merit list has been uploaded at the Commission’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The merit list contains the roll number of candidates selected for recruitment on the basis of Written Examination, PST, PMT, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria for the post of Sub Inspector (male) against Advt. No.03/2021, Category No.01.

The Haryana Police SI Male PMT and document scrutiny were held on October 25 for shortlisted candidates. The PST round was conducted on October 23 and 24 for candidates who qualified the SI Male written exam.

Steps to download HSSC SI Male result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Final Result for the post of Sub Inspector (Male), Cat. No. 01”

The HSSC SI male result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s Haryana Police Male SI final result 2021.

“The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the Iast selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket. The result shall be read row wise in order of merit from left to right,” HSSC said.

The HSSC recruitment drive against Advt No 04/2020 is being conducted to fill up to 465 Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Male SI and 65 for Female SI of Group C of the Haryana Police department. The final result of SI Female has already been declared.