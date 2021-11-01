The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for November 2021 session. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website icsi.edu using their registration number and date of birth.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 13, 2021 through remote proctored mode. The test will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes.

In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion has been removed. The candidates can appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc, reads the notification.

The applicants are required to keep their admit card, identity card issued by Govt. Departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the Remote Proctors for securing appearance in the Test failing which they shall not be allowed to take the Test.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021 under Latest@ICSI section Now click on the admit card link Key in your registration number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.