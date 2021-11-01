The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the test on the official website nbe.edu.in till November 22, 2021. The candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 1 to 7.

Earlier, the application deadline was October 12, however, the application process rescheduled after a decision taken by the Government of India in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to the effect that the revised scheme for NEET-SS shall be given effect to only from the academic year 2022-2023.

It has been decided to hold the NEET SS examinations for academic year 2021-2022 on 10th January 2022 on the basis of the pattern which held the field until academic year 2020-2021, reads the official notice.

The admit card will be released on January 3, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 4250.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by November 30, 2021 are eligible too apply for NEET SS 2021.

Candidates may check more details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for NEET SS 2021

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET SS 2021 Click on registration link and fill in required details Proceed with application process Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for NEET SS 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.