Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the skill test in computer application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector 2021. Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the test can download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in using their login credentials.

As per the notification, the RI 2021 skill test will be conducted on November 8 in all districts. The applicants will also be able to appear for the mock test after downloading the admit card.

Over 2000 candidates are eligible to appear for the OSSSC RI skill test.

Earlier, the Commission had released the provisional results of the written test. The result contains the list of candidates bearing Roll Nos. provisionally allowed for the Skill Test In Computer Application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Login” Key in your details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Selection Procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.

