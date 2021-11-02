Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC (Exe) LDC 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check and download their result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

This year, a total of 85 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the PT/ Interview round, of which 23 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment.

“The marks sheet of candidates is likely to be made available on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result,” reads the notification.

The Personality Test/ Interview was conducted from October 25 to 28 at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi110069.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020” under What’s New section Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

