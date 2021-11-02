Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side) final answer key. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 19, 2021. The provisional answer key was released on September 20 and the suggestions were invited till September 28.

As per the official website, the final result is expected to be released by February 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 138/2020-21” under Latest News & Events section Click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 138/2020-21 - FAK-138-2020-21.pdf” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.