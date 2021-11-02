The National Testing Agency has released the cut-off marks of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-2021. The NEET UG result 2021 was announced on November 1.

This year, the NEET UG cut-off for the General category is 720-138 marks, for SC/ST/OBC category it is 137-108 marks, for the General-PwD category it is 137-122 marks, and for SC/ST/OBC-PwD it is 121-108 marks.

The cut-offs for NEET-UG 2021 have gone down from last year. In the year 2020, the cut-off for general category candidates was 720-147 marks, for SC/ST /OBC category candidates it was 146-113 marks, for the general PwD and SC/ST/OBC-PwD candidates were 146-129 and 128-113, respectively.

Candidates who have scored upto or more than the cut-off marks have been featured in the all India merit list of NEET 2021. Based on the merit, candidates shall now be called for 15% all India quota counselling.

Here’s NEET UG cut-off 2021 notice.

The NEET-UG 2021 was held on September 12 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode. As per NTA, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam, of which 8.70 lakh qualified the tests. The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.