The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key of the Main exam conducted for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC conducted the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24 in a computer-based mode for a total of 2,742 candidates. The Preliminary exam was held in November 2020.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will be eligible to appear for the Viva Voice test.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment exam to fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj Sept.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Keys of Main Written Examination(CBRE)-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept.(Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.