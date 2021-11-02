The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon conclude the online registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), December 2021. Interested candidates can register on the official website nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit the application is November 3 upto 11.55 PM.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their applications from November 8 to 10.

The FMGE 2021 exam is schedule to be conducted December 12, 2021 and the admit card shall be released on December 6. The result is expected to be released on December 31.

Candidates may contact the helpdesk on 022 - 61087595 or email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in for all FMGE December 2021 session related queries such as online application form submission, admit card, test centre, fee refunds, test day requirements etc, reads the information bulletin.

Here’s FMGE December 2021 notification notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before 31st October, 2021.

Applicants may check more details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 7080.

Steps to register for FMGE December 2021:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FMGE December 2021” Click on New Registration and fill in the details Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for FMGE December 2021.