The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the final result of the Security Guard recruitment exam 2021. RBI has released the roll numbers of finally selected candidates in its various offices across the country. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Security Guard exam was held on March 20. The result was declared on June 26 and the merit lists were published then. The shortlisted candidates later appeared for the physical test.

The list of finally selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online Test, Physical Test and Document Verification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 241 vacancies of Security Guards to be allocated in various offices of the bank.

Steps to check RBI Security Guard final result:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under “Current Vacancies” tab Click on the result for the relevant office

Open the ‘Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates’ tab The RBI Security Guard final result will appear on screen Check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to check RBI Security Guard final result.