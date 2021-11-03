Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) exam. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination can fill up the DAF till November 22 (upto 5.00 PM) on the official website upsc.gov.in.

“All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The candidates are advised to keep a print-out of Detailed Application Form (DAF) filled by them,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

In total, 1337 candidates have cleared the EPFO EO/AO exams. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the personality test/interview round.

The UPSC EPFO exam 2021 was conducted on September 5 in an objective-type test. UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO.

Steps to fill up the Detailed Application Form

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DAF: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO” Click on the DAF link Login to the portal Proceed with filling up the DAF and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to fill up EPFO DAF 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.