Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Steno/Typing test schedule for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam 2014. Candidates who have qualified for the test can check the schedule from Commission’s official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the PET for code 1 will be conducted on November 8, whereas for code 2,3,4, the test will be held on November 7 from 7.00 AM onwards at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, Patna.

A total of 176 candidates will appear for the PET.

Here’s direct link to the PET schedule for Code 1 posts.

Here’s direct link to the PET schedule for Code 2,3, and 4 posts.

Along with the PET schedule, the Commission has also invited 697 candidates for the Steno/Typing Test. The test is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the Steno/Typing Test.

The Main exam was conducted on October 18, 2021 for a total of 1218 candidates.

The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.