The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has issued the revised result of the 2019 Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) exam. Candidates can check the result online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Board had reevaluated the result of Preliminary Written Test for Excise Constable on the basis of feedback received from candidates and experts on the question and answer key released in September. WBPRB has released a list of additional candidates and those delisted (who were earlier qualified for PMT/PET but presently not qualified due to marks obtained less than the last selected candidate) for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable.

Here’s WB Police Excise Constable result.

Candidates additionally shortlisted have to appear for physical tests (PMT/PET) at three Range Recruitment Boards between November 25 and December 6. The details are given in the result notice.

Admit cards for PMT & PET will be uploaded on November 16 and candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET.

Here’s WB Police Excise Constable result notice.

The WB Police Recruitment Board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3,000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019. The written exam was held on November 24, 2019.