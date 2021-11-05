Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Horticulture Development Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forest. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for HDO post is November 19 and that for ACF is November 5.

APPSC has issued separate recruitment advertisements for 18 posts of Horticulture Development Officer, Group ‘A’ (Junior) Horticulture Service, under the Department of Horticulture and 4 posts of ACF, Group-A, under the Department of Environment and Forests.

Here’s APPSC Horticulture Development Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s APPSC ACF recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as of November 2021.

Educational Qualification:

HDO: Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture Science from a recognised University.

ACF: Bachelor’s Degree in Science with at least one of the following subjects:- Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Engineering.

Selection procedure

APPSC will conduct a written examination for eligible candidates for both posts. Candidates who secure a minimum of 33% marks in each written examination paper and a minimum of 45% of marks out of aggregate total marks in the written examination papers shall be eligible for Viva-voce.

Application Fee

As per the notice, the examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 100 and Rs 150 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for APPSC ACF recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.