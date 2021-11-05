Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the preliminary answer keys of Computer Based Written Test exams for various posts held between October 27 and November 2. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The Answer Key(s)/Question Paper(s) shall be available through the online link available on the website till November 7 only. “The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained,” JKSSB said.

To view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key, candidates are requested to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their admit card.

Steps to download JKSSB asnwer key:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) to the Computer Based Written Test Examination (CBT) for various posts held w.e.f 27.10.2021 to 02.11.2021”

Key in your login details and submit The JKSSB answer key will appear on screen Match keys with responses and question paper to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following instructions given.

Here’s direct link to JKSSB answer key 2021.

The JKSSB recruitment drive under Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 & 02 of 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 860 vacancies in various departments including Public Works(R&B) Department, Jal Shakti, Home, Culture, Skill Development, Health & Medical Education and others.