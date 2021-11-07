Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the hall tickets for the Steno/Typing test for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam 2014. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC Inter Steno test will be held on November 9 at a test center in Patna. Candidates can download their hall tickets using the Main exam roll number and password (date of birth).

Steps to download BSSC hall ticket:

Visit official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Go to ‘Notice Board’ section and click on hall ticket download link Enter Roll Number and date of birth to login The BSSC Steno teat admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct ink to download BSSC admit card 2021.

The Main exam was conducted on October 18, 2021 for a total of 1218 candidates. The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021.