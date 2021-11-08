The School Examination Board, Goa will release the admit card for the upcoming Teachers’ Eligibility Test (Goa TET) on November 10. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website scert.goa.gov.in.

The Board will conduct the Goa TET on November 21 (Sunday) in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon for Paper 1 and 2.00 to 4.30 PM for Paper 2. The exam will be based on MCQs. Both papers will contain 150 questions worth a total of 150 marks.

Goa TET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for classes I to V and VI-VIII i.e. primary (class 1 to 5) and upper primary (class 6 to 8). Paper-I will be for a candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

The Goa TET certificate awarded to qualified candidates by SCERT is valid for life.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of all updates on the official website.