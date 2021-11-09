Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the admit cards today for the upcoming UP Police SI exams. The recruitment exams will be held for more than 9000 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police SI exams 2021 will be held in three phases between November 12 and December 2. The written exam will be conducted at 92 exam centres in 13 regions of UP. There will be three batches for each day of the exam in the following sessions: 9.00 to 11.00 AM, 12.30 to 2.30 PM and 4.00 to 6.00 PM.

UP Police SI exam schedule Phase Exam date Batches per day Phase 1 November 12-17 3 Phase 2 November 19-24 3 Phase 3 November 27 to December 2 3

The admit card will be available for download at the official website three days before the exam and it will include details regarding exam time, centre and address. Candidates will have to carry a valid photo ID card to the exam venue along with admit card.

The UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II. Online applications were invited in the months of April to June.

Here’s UP Police SI exam 2021 notice.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of an online written examination followed by document verification and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The online written examination will consist of a total of 400 marks. Candidates who fail to achieve a minimum of 35% in the individual subject and 50% in total will not be shortlisted for the recruitment process.