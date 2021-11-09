Delhi University has released the fifth cut-off list for undergraduate admission to various courses for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check the cut-off list at the respective college website.

The shortlisted candidates will have to register for verification of documents and payment of fees. As per the cut-off schedule, the admission against the second cut-off list will begin at 10.00 AM today and close at 11.59 PM tomorrow, November 10.

“The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Fifth Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website,” DU said.

Upon declaration of a Cut-Off list, candidates must log in to their Dashboard to choose the Program and College they wish to claim admission to, provided they meet the required eligibility conditions and their Best Four/Three fall within the range of the cutoff declared by the respective College/Program.

Here’s DU 5th cut off 2021 notice.

The University has also released the details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Fifth Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges. Candidates can check it at direct links below.

The DU UG admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 seats.

The special drive cut-off list for vacant seats will be issued on November 13.